Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,948,022 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,948,022 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $87,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $945,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 54,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $115.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.94. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

