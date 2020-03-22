Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 23,202 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,264,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,202 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.75% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $84,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,496,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,163,000 after buying an additional 558,764 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,146,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,244,000. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,241,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 122,759 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $36,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AKR opened at $14.79 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

