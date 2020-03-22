Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 430 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of NVR worth $85,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of NVR by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,749.00.

In other NVR news, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total transaction of $488,381.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,728.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,358,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,247 shares of company stock worth $28,086,899. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $2,326.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,650.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,705.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,043.01 and a 52-week high of $4,071.13. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.00 by $5.41. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $58.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 221.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.