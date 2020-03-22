Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 44,715 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,936,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,715 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.48% of First Merchants worth $80,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,627,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,268,000 after acquiring an additional 145,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Merchants by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,442,000 after acquiring an additional 76,888 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in First Merchants by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,378,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,316,000 after acquiring an additional 101,112 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,018,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Merchants by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,254,000 after acquiring an additional 173,608 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.14.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $121.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.20 million. Equities analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRME. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Merchants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

In other news, Director Michael C. Marhenke bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,437 shares of company stock valued at $622,697. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

