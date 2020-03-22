Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 51,077 Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,554,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,077 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.30% of Apergy worth $86,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in Apergy by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,274,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,816,000 after purchasing an additional 894,418 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Apergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,480,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Apergy by 847.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 555,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 496,532 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Apergy by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 930,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,434,000 after purchasing an additional 379,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Apergy alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Apergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of APY stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. Apergy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $247.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.00 million. Apergy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Apergy Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.