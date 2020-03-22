Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 523,349 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,451,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 523,349 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.74% of KB Home worth $84,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in KB Home by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in KB Home by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in KB Home by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in KB Home by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

KBH stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

