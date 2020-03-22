Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 695,738 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,373,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 695,738 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Owens Corning worth $89,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,413 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

OC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.65.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

