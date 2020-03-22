Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,759,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,656,530 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $88,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HST. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,120,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,082,000 after acquiring an additional 110,406 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 454.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,501,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082,515 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,732,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,103,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,070,000 after purchasing an additional 248,258 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,772,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,277,000 after purchasing an additional 73,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

NYSE:HST opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.