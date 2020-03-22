Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65,848 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $90,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,896,000 after purchasing an additional 353,231 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at $32,215,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 396,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,599,000 after buying an additional 157,716 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 224,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,265,000 after buying an additional 94,680 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,212,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,284,000 after buying an additional 87,523 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $188.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.29.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $766,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,633.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,186,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.65. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $179.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.