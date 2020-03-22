Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Earning Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs Group earned a news impact score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the investment management company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Goldman Sachs Group’s ranking:

NYSE GS traded down $11.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,558,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,361. The stock has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 23.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.18.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

