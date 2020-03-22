GoldMint Achieves Market Cap of $181,973.62 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0950 or 0.00001597 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX and Livecoin. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $181,973.62 and approximately $220.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GoldMint

GoldMint’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

