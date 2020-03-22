Golos Hits 24-Hour Volume of $60.00 (GOLOS)

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Golos has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. Golos has a market capitalization of $105,213.72 and $60.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golos coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, RuDEX and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007442 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About Golos

Golos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 210,849,520 coins. Golos’ official message board is vk.com/goloschain. Golos’ official website is golos.io. Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golos

Golos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex and RuDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golos using one of the exchanges listed above.

