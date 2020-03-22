Graft (GRFT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Graft coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. Graft has a market capitalization of $71,584.93 and approximately $26.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00669285 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001961 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000651 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.