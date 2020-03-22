Graft Reaches One Day Volume of $8.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Graft has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. Graft has a market cap of $69,827.18 and $8.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00657401 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000613 BTC.

About Graft

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

