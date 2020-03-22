Graphcoin (GRPH) Market Cap Hits $1,320.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Graphcoin has a market capitalization of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graphcoin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00342310 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00019086 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000248 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000288 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

GRPH is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graphcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.