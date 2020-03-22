GravityCoin Reaches Market Cap of $103,037.58 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 43.6% against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $103,037.58 and approximately $1,888.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,422,841 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

