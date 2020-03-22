Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Position in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 296,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of SRC Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SRC Energy by 20.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 624,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 108,094 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in SRC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SRC Energy by 15.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SRC Energy by 79.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 535,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 237,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SRC Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,775,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,635,000 after buying an additional 1,524,865 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

Shares of SRCI opened at $4.00 on Friday. SRC Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

