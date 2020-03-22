Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Position in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Standex Int’l at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 32,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in Standex Int’l during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex Int'l alerts:

NYSE SXI opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $509.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.95. Standex Int’l Corp. has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $81.69.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.98 million. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

SXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Standex Int’l from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Standex Int’l

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.