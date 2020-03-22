Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Position in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Ultra Clean at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 9.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2,260.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $547.27 million, a PE ratio of -51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $286.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $110,096.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,146.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

