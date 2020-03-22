Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Shares in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,340 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 801,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,283,000 after purchasing an additional 101,134 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,811,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 479,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 206,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 110,201 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AWI opened at $66.98 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $63.95 and a 1 year high of $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.15.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.35 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 76.46% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

AWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.40.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

