Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Shares in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $8.43 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $440.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 50.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VNDA shares. Oppenheimer cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,753,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.