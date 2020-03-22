Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 30,952 HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of HomeStreet as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HMST. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 29.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 7.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 299.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 46,564 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 41.5% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 483,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 141,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at $1,538,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at $180,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Mitchell acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,886 shares of company stock valued at $328,025. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

HomeStreet stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. HomeStreet Inc has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $553.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HomeStreet Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

