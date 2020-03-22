Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 72,227 PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 72,227 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of PGT Innovations as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGTI. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in PGT Innovations by 2,162.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 95.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

PGTI stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $507.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.71. PGT Innovations Inc has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $162,009.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,366,345 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,866.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson acquired 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $27,541.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.