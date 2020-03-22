Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Nice were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nice in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nice in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Nice by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Nice in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Nice by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nice alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NICE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nice from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $128.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. Nice Ltd has a one year low of $110.59 and a one year high of $183.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $431.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.