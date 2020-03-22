Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTA opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 23.02, a quick ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $933.66 million, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.97. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $101.27.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

