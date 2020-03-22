Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Position in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Stewart Information Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,993,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,237,000 after purchasing an additional 643,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 327,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 137,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $552.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $44.49.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $509.91 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 4.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 5,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $235,439.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,404.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $76,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,405,191.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 40,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,644 and sold 5,772 shares valued at $227,538. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 8th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

