Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Position in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Triumph Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TBK. B. Riley downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $46,414.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $75.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.