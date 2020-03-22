Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Shares in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 82,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 20.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

