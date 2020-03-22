Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 21,805 FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of FARO Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 420,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $684.89 million, a P/E ratio of 121.59 and a beta of 1.39. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.04.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

