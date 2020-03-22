Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 26,552 United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of United Fire Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 114,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $28.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.90 million, a PE ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 0.03. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $43.85.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $289.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.00 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UFCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

