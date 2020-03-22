Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 29,331 Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLHR. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 21,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

In other news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $676,748.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,035.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mcphee sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $69,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,701 shares of company stock valued at $766,834. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLHR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Herman Miller has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of MLHR opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $665.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.45 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.