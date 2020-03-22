Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 30,734 Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Domtar at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UFS. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,442,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UFS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Domtar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Domtar in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Domtar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

UFS opened at $21.39 on Friday. Domtar Corp has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Domtar’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Domtar’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

