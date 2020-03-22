Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 355,015 Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 355,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OAS. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.

OAS opened at $0.41 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.29 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $483.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

