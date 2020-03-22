Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,863 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,656,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,101,907 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $84,539,000 after purchasing an additional 792,227 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 1,400,917 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $56,345,000 after purchasing an additional 739,669 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.28. Sea Ltd has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $52.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). SEA had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 72.89%. The company had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 133.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sea Ltd will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SEA from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. CLSA boosted their price target on SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.