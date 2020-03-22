Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.05 Million in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Griffon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Griffon by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Griffon by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Griffon by 761.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Griffon by 719.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $96,750.00. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Griffon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. Griffon had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $548.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

