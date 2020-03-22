Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.07 Million in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 123,959 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRST. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $9.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.36 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Equities research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

