Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.12 Million in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,339 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth about $563,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Yelp by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 60.5% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 762,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after acquiring an additional 287,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 47.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,634 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 53,881 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $700,782.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:YELP opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.04. Yelp Inc has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $40.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. Barclays lowered Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Yelp in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

