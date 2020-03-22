Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.16 Million in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Cohu as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,001,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,741,000 after buying an additional 778,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cohu by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 28,239 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Cohu by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,107,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,760 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cohu by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 551,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 60,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COHU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $10.46 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -114.29%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $346,871.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,131.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

