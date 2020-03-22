Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.16 Million in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after buying an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after buying an additional 117,413 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 403,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,639,000 after buying an additional 17,522 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 335,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 327,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $69.72. The company has a market capitalization of $966.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 803,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,158,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 17,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $824,277.29. Following the sale, the president now owns 751,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,184,596.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,215 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

