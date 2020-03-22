Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.17 Million in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 16.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd bought 1,500 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,193.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research cut Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Boyd Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $11.60 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $833.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

