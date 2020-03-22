Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.17 Million in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 83,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Innoviva at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 14.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 18,374 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 273,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 183,248 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 42.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 100,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68. Innoviva Inc has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 80.29 and a quick ratio of 80.29. The firm has a market cap of $884.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Innoviva had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 58.66%. The firm had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Innoviva Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

