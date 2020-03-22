Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.18 Million in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Innovative Industrial Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 779.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 59.07 and a current ratio of 59.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.01. The company has a market cap of $879.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 52.56%. The company had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.32%.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $52,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

