Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.18 Million in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Trueblue at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 672,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,190,000 after acquiring an additional 79,434 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 23,477 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 574,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of TBI opened at $13.15 on Friday. Trueblue Inc has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trueblue had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trueblue Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

