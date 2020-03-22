Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.19 Million in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 72,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Interface at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Interface by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Interface by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $353.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Interface had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Interface in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

