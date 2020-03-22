Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Corecivic as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Corecivic by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corecivic by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 14,410 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corecivic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corecivic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corecivic by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 347,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 90,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

CXW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Corecivic in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Corecivic in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corecivic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Corecivic stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. Corecivic Inc has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Corecivic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $497.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corecivic Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.18%.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

