Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRN opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.60. Trinity Industries Inc has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

In other Trinity Industries news, insider Brandon B. Boze acquired 122,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $2,535,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 83,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $1,756,529.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,881,431 shares of company stock valued at $38,936,699. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

