Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Xperi as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 449.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70. Xperi Corp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Xperi had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $126.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. Research analysts predict that Xperi Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

