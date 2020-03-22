Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 415,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Nabors Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBR. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Nabors Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Nabors Industries from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

In related news, CFO William J. Restrepo purchased 32,230 shares of Nabors Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.50). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. Nabors Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.03%.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

