Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,081 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter worth $908,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $18,698,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $1,587,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

SYNA stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.39 and a beta of 1.13. Synaptics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.57.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.