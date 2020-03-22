Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 588.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Visteon by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Visteon by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.42. Visteon Corp has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VC. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Visteon from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visteon from $101.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Visteon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

In other Visteon news, Director Robert Manzo purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.86 per share, for a total transaction of $133,720.00. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

